'Grease' Casting Director Reacts to Criticism the Actors Were Too Old: 'It's a Fantasy'

John Travolta was 23 when Grease was filmed in 1977, and the late Olivia Newton-John was 29

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 03:00 PM
Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978
Photo: Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

The casting director behind Grease says the movie was "better for" its use of adult actors playing high schoolers.

In a new oral history of the classic 1978 movie musical published by The Guardian on Wednesday, casting director Joel Thurm pointed out that Grease "is not a documentary" as he referenced the common criticism that none of the film's cast members were actual teenagers at the time of filming.

"People might say the cast is too old, but Grease is not a documentary; it's a fantasy," Thurm said in the oral history, which covers how the original Chicago-based stage musical was adapted for the big screen.

"It is a non-PC fairytale that is better for the cast not being teens," Thurm added. "The only thing that was important was that the cast all looked about the same age as each other, which they did."

John Travolta, who starred as Danny Zuko in Grease, famously stood out as younger than much of the rest of Grease's principal cast during filming in summer 1977 at age 23. In the outlet's new oral history, actor Michael Tucci, who played Sonny LaTierri, said he originally believed he was "too old for the role" as he had entered his 30s before production on the film had started.

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny Zuko
CBS via Getty

The late Olivia Newton-John, who costarred as Sandy, was 29 at the time Grease was filmed; Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, was the principal cast's oldest member at 33 during filming, according to a 2016 Vanity Fair article about the production.

In The Guardian's oral history, casting director Thurm added that "there wasn't a question in my mind" that Grease would prove popular after its release in 1978.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The critics didn't matter, since they forgot that audiences go to movies to have fun," he told the outlet. "The timing was right as we were having a 50s revival with Happy Days on TV and the music put the album on the charts for a decade."

Following Newton-John's death at age 73 in August 2022, Thurm recalled to PEOPLE that casting the star as Sandy was "very simple," though the actress initially held reservations about taking the role.

Olivia Newton-John, Didi Conn Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Scene Still Grease
Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn in Grease (1978). Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

"John was already pre-set, and John asked me, 'What do you think of Olivia?' I said, 'She's wonderful.' He said, 'What do you think of her for Sandy? That's a great idea.' And once John said that, and that's who John wanted, I stopped anything else," he said at the time, later explaining that Newton-John "didn't jump at the offer."

"She said, 'Okay, I want to see a screen test with John and myself and then I'll let you know if I want to do it,' " he recalled.

Thurm confessed this was a first for him, telling PEOPLE: "I think I've never heard of a case where an actor being offered a role said, 'I want to see me before I say yes.' But that's how smart she was."Block Article

Related Articles
Travolta And Newton-John In 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John 'Didn't Jump at the Offer' to Do 'Grease' — But That's Who John Travolta Wanted
Donna Mills
Donna Mills Says Sandy's 'Look' in 'Grease' Was Modeled After Her: 'I Found Out Years Later'
grease
Olivia Newton-John Reacts to the Woke Criticism Surrounding 'Grease' : 'It's Kind of Silly'
John Travolta Saturday Night Fever - 1977
John Travolta's Iconic White Suit from 'Saturday Night Fever' Up for Auction in California
Harry Styles ; Prince Eric 'Little Mermaid'
Harry Styles Declined Prince Eric Role in 'Little Mermaid' to Seek 'Darker' Roles, Says Director
Entertainer Olivia Newton-John (L) and actress Didi Conn appear after they performed "Summer Nights" together at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Grease' Actress Didi Conn Recalls Sweet Gesture from Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
Original 'Mario' Star John Leguizamo Won't Watch New Film Due to Lack of Representation: 'They Messed Up'
Sebastian Maniscalco, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Melendandri, CEO of Illumination, Chris Pratt and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie': All About the Voice Actors
L-R: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song
John Travolta speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
John Travolta Gets Emotional Giving Nod to Olivia Newton-John for Oscars 2023 In Memoriam Tribute
Henry Winkler attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022; John Travolta, Grease
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released. Paramount +
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Promises Plenty of Nostalgia and 'Wild' Moments in New Teaser Trailer
t-mobile super bowl ad
John Travolta Goes Back to His 'Grease' Roots for Super Bowl Ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer
'Grease 2' Cast: Where Are They Now?
olivia newton john People covers
New PEOPLE Special Edition: Olivia Newton-John on Why She Initially Turned Down 'Grease'
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: John Easterling delivers a tribute during the Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall on February 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Recalls Sweet Proposal Story During Memorial Service