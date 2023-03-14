'Grease' Actress Didi Conn Recalls Sweet Gesture from Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death

Upon hearing the news of Conn's ailing health, Newton-John sent her a "beautiful orchid plant" the day after they spoke

Published on March 14, 2023 06:15 PM
Entertainer Olivia Newton-John (L) and actress Didi Conn appear after they performed "Summer Nights" together at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn in 2015. Photo: David Becker/WireImage

Didi Conn is remembering how her late Grease costar Olivia Newton-John was concerned for Conn's health "just a few weeks before" her own death.

Conn said she and Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August, spoke about "once a month," according to an interview published on Page Six on Sunday. She told the outlet the last time Conn spoke to Newton-John was when her friend was in the hospital.

"She had broken a leg and didn't even notice. Like, her bones were just cracking," said Conn, 71.

But despite her own situation, Newton-John was upset at her friend for not telling her that she, too, had been sick as of late.

"She said, 'What?! Why didn't you tell me?' " recalled Conn, who played Frenchy, the best friend of Newton-John's Sandy, in the hit 1978 musical film.

Olivia Newton-John, Didi Conn Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Scene Still Grease
Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn in Grease (1978). Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

Upon hearing the news of Conn's ailing health, Newton-John sent her a "beautiful orchid plant" the day after they spoke.

"And three days before she died, one of the orchid flowers fell down and my heart stopped," Conn told Page Six. "I said, 'I hope that's not a sign.' "

Recalling when Newton-John first received her cancer diagnosis, the actress said, "Her priorities about stardom and all of that just flipped to living, to being the best mom, being the best friend."

"And also being an advocate and a spokesperson for cancer and thriving, as she said, surviving but thriving. And that's really what she dedicated her life to — besides performing," Conn added.

Newton-John was recently included during the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars 2023 ceremony this past Sunday, which was introduced by her and Conn's Grease costar John Travolta.

"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love," said Travolta, 69. "Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us."

"They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to," he added while becoming emotional, quoting Newton-John's famous solo song from Grease.

Travolta posted a loving tribute to Newton-John following the news of her death, praising his longtime friend for her "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

