'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report

A commitment order obtained by TMZ reportedly states that Grease actor Eddie Deezen is receiving treatment at the Maryland Department of Health

Published on August 8, 2022 12:22 PM
Eddie Deezen
Eddie Deezen. Photo: Allegeny County Sheriff

Eddie Deezen is reportedly unable to stand trial after his recent arrest due to mental-health-related reasons.

A commitment order obtained by TMZ reportedly states that the Grease actor, 65, is undergoing treatment at the Maryland Department of Health, and will not be able to stand trial in his burglary and trespassing case due to a mental-health disorder.

After allegedly trespassing at a nursing home in April, Deezen was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace.

According to the commitment order, per TMZ, Deezen is considered dangerous and poses a threat to himself and those around him. He will remain at the Maryland Department of Health until that is no longer the case, the order states, according to TMZ.

A rep for Deezen, as well as reps for the Maryland Department of Health and the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

GREASE, Eddie Deezen, 1978
Eddie Deezen in Grease (1978). Everett

Best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in 1978's Grease and the 1982 sequel Grease 2, Deezen, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, was arrested on April 8 after allegedly trespassing at a private nursing facility.

Maryland State Police confirmed to PEOPLE that troopers responded to a trespassing complaint around 9:40 p.m. that day.

Police said Deezen refused to leave the premises after being asked to when he made an unwanted entry into the building. When Deezen allegedly showed up to the same residence earlier in the day around 2 p.m., he was told by a man to vacate the premises and not return. The man called the police when Deezen came back that night.

"According to a preliminary investigation, a female opened the door and Deezen pushed his way inside. She advised Deezen made unwanted entry into the residence and almost made it into one of the residence's rooms before they were able to get him to exit the residence," police said. "She advised Deezen then went outside but refused to leave the property, which is posted with a no trespassing sign."

Police said they were also told there have been "several issues with Deezen leaving items at the residence and various types of notes with the items."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

