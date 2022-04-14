Grease Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested on Charges of Burglary, Trespassing After Incident at Nursing Home

The actor was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace

Eddie Deezen, an actor known for playing Eugene in the 1978 film Grease, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly trespassing at a nursing home, police say.

The 65-year-old, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace. He is currently being held at an Allegany County, Maryland, detention center, according to online records.

Maryland State Police confirmed to PEOPLE that troopers responded to a trespassing complaint around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

TMZ was first to report the news, adding that it happened at a privately owned nursing facility.

Police said Deezen refused to leave the premises after being asked to when he made an unwanted entry into the building. When Deezen allegedly showed up to the same residence earlier in the day around 2 p.m., he was told by a man to vacate the premises and not return. The man called the police when Deezen came back that night.

"According to a preliminary investigation, a female opened the door and Deezen pushed his way inside. She advised Deezen made unwanted entry into the residence and almost made it into one of the residence's rooms before they were able to get him to exit the residence," police said. "She advised Deezen then went outside but refused to leave the property, which is posted with a no trespassing sign."

Police were also told there have been "several issues with Deezen leaving items at the residence and various types of notes with the items."

It was not immediately clear if Deezen has a representative for PEOPLE to reach for comment.