The Cast of Grease 2: Where Are They Now?

The 1982 sequel to Grease was not the hit its predecessor was, sure, but the cult following of Grease 2 — which follows a new class of Pink Ladies and T-Birds at Rydell High — is unrivaled.

"We served up our share of American cool, starting with Ms. Pfeiffer, obviously," star Maxwell Caulfield recently told Today. "The film, in its way, was ahead of its time to the extent that this was a very strong girl who knew her own mind and wasn't going to let herself be defined by the guy she was with. And so that made the film very in step with the emerging feminist movement in the early '80s."

See what the film's stars are up to today, on the 40th anniversary of the movie's release.