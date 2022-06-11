The Cast of Grease 2: Where Are They Now?
It's been 40 years since another class of cool kids took over Rydell High: see where the stars are now
The 1982 sequel to Grease was not the hit its predecessor was, sure, but the cult following of Grease 2 — which follows a new class of Pink Ladies and T-Birds at Rydell High — is unrivaled.
"We served up our share of American cool, starting with Ms. Pfeiffer, obviously," star Maxwell Caulfield recently told Today. "The film, in its way, was ahead of its time to the extent that this was a very strong girl who knew her own mind and wasn't going to let herself be defined by the guy she was with. And so that made the film very in step with the emerging feminist movement in the early '80s."
See what the film's stars are up to today, on the 40th anniversary of the movie's release.
Michelle Pfeiffer
Does she even need a slide?! After tackling the lead role as strong-headed Stephanie in Grease 2 — one of her earliest jobs — the actress went on to earn Oscar and Golden Globe Award nominations for her work on such films as The Fabulous Baker Boys and Love Field. She has two children with her husband, television writer and producer David E. Kelley, and recently returned to the small screen as Betty Ford in The First Lady.
Maxwell Caulfield
The Brit-born star made his debut as exchange student Michael in Grease 2, continuing to work on everything from Dynasty and Casualty to The Colbys and Empire Records (as one Rex Manning).
In 2021, he opened up to PEOPLE about having a hard time watching Pfeiffer's star rise while his stalled a bit after Grease 2's release. "She delivers and she defines Hollywood beauty ... You can't begrudge them their success."
He added, "But ... simultaneously, it makes it that much tougher to see that you've been benched. And it took a long wait time to come back."
Pamela Adlon
Then: The actress made her screen debut as Pink Lady Dolores.
Now: She's had a prolific acting career, most recently on the TV series Fairfax.
Peter Frechette
Then: He brought the laughs as T-Bird DiMucci in his film debut.
Now: Another one who's stayed busy since Grease 2, he was most recently on Devious Maids.
Maureen Teefy
Then: She played Pink Lady Sharon, not long after scoring the role of Doris in Fame.
Now: Teefy moved on to roles in Supergirl and Perversions of Science, and save for one appearance in 2017, hasn't acted much since the late '90s.
Lorna Luft
Then: Luft, daughter of Judy Garland and Sidney Luft, was also somewhat of a newcomer when she took on the part of Pink Lady Paulette.
Now: Though she continued to act, Luft is more well-known for her singing and stage work, most recently in the national tour of White Christmas.
Leif Green
Then: He joined the T-Birds as Davey.
Now: Green didn't stay in front of the camera for long; his last acting credit was in 1986, four years after the film came out.
Christopher McDonald
Then: McDonald had his breakout role as not-so-bright Goose, a T-Bird.
Now: He pretty much hasn't stopped acting since; you can currently catch him on Hacks.
Alison Price
Then: Another one of the Pink Ladies, Price played Rhonda.
Now: She's stayed out of the spotlight since; her last role was in 1984.
Adrian Zmed
Then: Zmed was leader of the T-Birds, Nogerelli.
Now: Best known for his role on T.J. Hooker, he recently appeared in Sharknado 4.
Didi Conn
Then: One of the few original Grease stars to join the Grease 2 cast, she reprised her role as Frenchy, charged with taking Michael around school.
Now: Known for Shining Time Station and a host of other beloved roles, she appeared in 2016's Grease Live! too.
Sid Caesar
Then: Another Grease OG, TV host and star Caesar played Coach Calhoun in the films.
Now: The accomplished actor, who appeared in more than 60 movies and TV shows and earned 11 Emmy nominations, died in 2014 at the age of 91.