"We're having so much fun on set, it's so magical," Rachel Zegler said on the red carpet of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Rachel Zegler Gives Update on Snow White Movie at Grammys: 'I'm Pinching Myself'

Rachel Zegler cannot believe that she is officially a Disney princess.

While walking the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the actress, 20, opened up about her role in the live adaptation of Disney classic Snow White.

When asked by Laverne Cox on the Live from E!: Grammys special about starring in the project — which is currently filming in London — Zegler said, "It's going really, really well."

"We're having so much fun on set, it's so magical," she continued. "And every day I'm pinching myself that I'm a Disney princess."

"It's so stupid," added the West Side Story star, who is set to perform during Sunday's In Memorium segment after previously presenting at the Academy Awards last weekend.

The Snow White remake is being directed by Marc Webb, who previously helmed films including The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, Webb, 47, said of Zegler's casting: "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

The June 2021 announcement of the rising star's Snow White casting came months before audiences saw Zegler's debut performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which opened in December 2021. For her role as Maria, Zegler nabbed the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Earlier this year, Zegler chatted with Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors series, where she shared a message for internet commenters who took issue with her casting in the upcoming feature.

Recalling that her casting announcement "was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days," Zegler explained, "[It was] because all of the people were angry."

"At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess," she asserted.

"Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me," Zegler also said. "You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries."