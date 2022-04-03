Cynthia Erivo also revealed on the Grammys red carpet which Wicked song she's excited to sing with co-star Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Which Wicked Songs Helped Her Nail Her Elphaba Audition: 'All the Big Ones'

Cynthia Erivo is more than ready for her upcoming role in the Wicked film adaptation.

The star, 35, revealed that when it comes to taking on Elphaba, she's had plenty of practice, as she auditioned for the role with the musical's songs fans know and love.

"I had to sing all the big ones [for the audition]. 'Defying Gravity,' 'The Wizard and I,' all of that," she told E!'s Laverne Cox on the Grammys red carpet ahead of the show. "So yeah, it was all the big numbers."

Erivo also said that she and costar Ariana Grande, who is set to play Glinda, have forged a special bond since learning they'd be castmates.

"'For Good,' when we get to doing that, I think that will be a very special moment for us," she said, teasing their performance of the popular Wicked track. "There's a song called 'For Good' and it's about friendship."

Her casting in the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical was announced in November 2021 with director Jon M. Chu at the helm.

The star said in February that she and Grande have "been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship" ahead of filming.

"We know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another," she told E!'s Cox at the time. "So it's that, and Jon is amazing so we're just sort of waiting to start. We're ready to rehearse and get into it."

On Sunday, Erivo is set to perform songs by the late Stephen Sondheim during a special "In Memoriam" segment alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.