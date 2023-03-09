Grace Van Dien Says She's 'Turned Down' Projects After Producer Pressured Her for Sex: 'I Cried'

Grace Van Dien is taking a break from acting after dealing with on-set sexual misconduct from a movie producer.

In a Twitch stream on Tuesday, the Stranger Things alum, 26, recounted the incident that took place on "one of the last movies I did," noting that she's "turned down four movies" in recent weeks and prefers streaming.

"He hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them," she said. "So, that's my boss. And I didn't [do it], and I cried and I was so upset.

"But when people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how. I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That's how this is better for my mental health," added Van Dien.

She explained that she "handled it the right way," telling her management about the incident. She also had support from a costar.

"My castmate, she was there with me and was like, 'Did I just hear that correctly?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And she was like, 'You want to go take a walk?' I was like, 'Yeah.' And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot," Van Dien said.

"That's why I'm going to stick to streaming for a little bit, and I hope that's not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I'm happy here," she continued. "And I'm developing my own projects, and I'm hoping that someone decides to fund them. Because then I can be in control of my own set, and I'm not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so... that's cool, right?"

Van Dien, whose parents are actors Casper Van Dien and Carrie Mitchum, has most recently appeared in the films V for Vengeance and Roost, as well as upcoming titles The Fix and Aaah! Roach!

She's also known for playing Chrissy Cunningham on season 4 of Stranger Things and her portrayal of Sharon Tate in 2018's Charlie Says.