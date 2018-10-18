Awards season is almost here — and three leading ladies are already winners.

The 28th annual IFP Gotham Awards announced its nominations Thursday morning with highly-anticipated movies like The Favourite and If Beale Street Could Talk getting top honors.

In a surprising move, the leading ladies of The Favourite didn’t get a nod in the best actress category but instead are receiving their own award. Gotham announced that the jury voting for best actress decided to jointly give Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman a Gotham Jury Award.

Read on for the rest of the nominations.

Best Feature:

The Favourite

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Madeline’s Madeline

The Rider

Best Actress

Glenn Close in The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24) Kathryn Hahn in Private Life (Netflix) Regina Hall in Support the Girls (Magnolia Pictures) Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra? (Paladin and Great Point Media) Michelle Pfeiffer Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features) Ben Foster in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures) Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24) Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (Fox Searchlight Pictures) First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24) Private Life, Tamara Jenkins (Netflix) Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski (Magnolia Pictures) Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley (Focus Features)

Breakthrough Actor