The Gotham Awards are introducing its new gender-neutral acting categories ahead of the 2021 award show on Nov. 29

Gotham Awards Eliminate Gendered Acting Categories: They 'Will No Longer Be Defined by Gender'

The Gotham Awards is shifting from traditional acting categories split by gender to two new categories that are gender-neutral.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced the change on Thursday that its acting categories "will no longer be defined by gender," in a release published on the organization's website.

The best actor and best actress categories for independent feature films will instead be replaced by outstanding lead performance and outstanding supporting performance.

The Gotham Breakthrough Actor Award will also be renamed the Gotham Breakthrough Performer Award to be more inclusive toward non-binary stars. The award, which has always been gender-neutral, has previously been received by Amy Adams, Elliot Page, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement, "The Gotham Awards have a thirty year history of celebrating diverse voices in independent storytelling. We are proud to recognize outstanding acting achievements each year, and look forward to a new model of honoring performances without binary divisions of gender. We are grateful to those who helped to start this conversation in recent years and we are thrilled that the Gotham Awards will continue to support artistic excellence in a more inclusive and equitable way."

Other changes have been made, including the addition of a new award for breakthrough nonfiction series, while international documentaries will be eligible for the best documentary feature category.

Another addition is the outstanding performance in a new series category. Up to 10 nominees can be included in the three new categories.

The Gotham Awards are just the latest Hollywood awards show to switch up its categories, behind the Grammys, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Video Awards.