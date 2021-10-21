Tessa Thompson and Joaquin Phoenix Among 2021 Gotham Awards Nominees

The 31st annual Gotham Awards will take place Nov. 29 in New York City as the ceremony returns to an in-person event

This year's list of Gotham Awards nominees has been revealed, honoring some of the most memorable performances, films and series of 2021.

The group of nominees for Best Feature includes The Green Knight, The Lost Daughter, Pig, Passing and Test Pattern.

The Gotham Awards typically focus on indie projects and only honor films with a budget of $35 million or less. Because of the requirements, many films deemed to be awards season favorites were not eligible for the Gotham Awards, including The Power of the Dog, tick, tick…Boom! and The Harder They Fall.

In the Outstanding Lead Performance category — which was created this year when the awards chose to do away with gendered acting categories — Olivia Colman, Frankie Faison, Michael Greyeyes, Brittany S. Hall and Oscar Isaac are all up for awards, as well as Taylour Paige, Joaquin Phoenix, Simon Rex, Lili Taylor and Tessa Thompson.

Among the nominees for this year's awards was Netflix's breakout Korean series, Squid Game, which was recognized in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format category and in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category for actor Lee Jung-jae's performance. Other TV newcomers — HBO's The White Lotus and FX's Reservation Dogs — also received their first awards season nods in the Breakthrough Series categories.

kristen stewart Credit: Neon

This year's awards will also recognize Spencer star Kristen Stewart, who will be honored with the Performer Tribute award for her work on the Princess Diana biopic premiering Nov. 5.

Along with the new Outstanding Lead Performance category, the Gotham Awards are also introducing two new categories honoring supporting performances and Outstanding Performance in a New Series, according to IndieWire.

The 31st annual Gotham Awards will take place Nov. 29 and will be available to stream live on Facebook. Last year's ceremony went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year's event will be held in-person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Winners of last year's Gotham Awards included Nomadland for Best Feature, plus Riz Ahmed for Best Actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir for Breakthrough Actor and Watchmen for Breakthrough Series.