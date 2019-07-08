The Little Mermaid Fans Want Gordon Ramsay Playing Angry Chef Louis in Live-Action Adaptation

Gordon Ramsay might have a future in the live-action The Little Mermaid if fans have anything to say about it.

The 52-year-old chef has made a household name for himself, thanks to his fiery and often expletive-filled rages on TV shows like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef.

But could he make the leap from kitchen reality shows to big-budget Disney fare? Folks online seem to think so.

Ramsay has been suggested as the actor to take on the role of Prince Eric’s cooking-obsessed French chef Louis, who notoriously tries to cook Sebastian when the crab ventures into his kitchen.

One Twitter user made the suggestion on Saturday, tweeting, “Okay, hear me out, Gordon Ramsay as Prince Eric’s angry French chef, Louis.”

Another fan tweeted, “Okay can we have Gordon Ramsay as chef Louis for the live action of the little mermaid?!?”

okay, hear me out, Gordon Ramsay as Prince Eric’s angry French chef, Louis pic.twitter.com/wlayHtq4iX — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) July 6, 2019

Okay can we have Gordon Ramsay as chef Louis for the live action of the little mermaid?!? — 💜🦄 Kyara Mazzello 💜🦄 (@DISNEYBITCH97) July 6, 2019

OH MY GOSH YES — nιco | fill out pinned! (@stevesclarks) July 6, 2019

The character is one of the few that hasn’t been cast yet, along with the role of Sebastian, King Triton, Prince Eric and Flotsam and Jetsam, Ursula’s eels.

Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel last week, while Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to star as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Freeform Claps Back at Critics of Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Casting in Scathing Open Letter

Bailey expressed her excitement for her new role with a post on Twitter after her casting was revealed by Disney on Wednesday.

“Dream come true…,” she tweeted alongside the image of an Indian-American Ariel singing “Part of Your World” while waves crashed behind her.

Image zoom Fans want to see Gordon Ramsay play Chef Louis in the Little Mermaid remake Walt Disney Pictures/Courtesy Everett; Ethan Miller/Getty

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” the film’s director, Rob Marshall, said in a statement.

RELATED: Halle Berry Congratulates Halle Bailey on Being Cast as Ariel in New Little Mermaid: ‘Thrilled!’

Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as the sea witch Ursula, who strikes a deal with Ariel to give her legs in exchange for her voice.

The film will feature new songs from original composer Alan Menken and co-producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.