Ray Liotta found his breakout role as mobster protagonist and FBI informant Henry Hill in 1990's Goodfellas, one year after appearing as "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

The Emmy-winner fully went to the other side with his subsequent roles, playing cops and FBI agents in the likes of Cop Land, Hannibal, John Q, Identity, Smokin' Aces and Observe and Report. One of his last roles was in HBO's Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta died in his sleep at age 67 while filming the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic in May 2022.