Emma Thompson Forms a Touching Bond with a Sex Worker in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Trailer

Emma Thompson is a woman on a mission — albeit with a lot of questions — in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Thompson, 63, appears opposite Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack in the trailer for the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is set to stream on Hulu June 17.

According to an official synopsis, Thompson stars as Nancy, who "embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening" while sex worker Leo (McCormack) "draws on his skills and charm." "Together, they find a surprising human connection."

The beginning of the trailer shows a hilariously tense moment between Nancy and Leo, in which she goes through her list of "wants" for their session, including mutual oral sex and "a 69, if that's what it's still called."

"Have I booked enough time?" she asks, to which Leo responds incredulously, "You want to do it all today?"

The remainder of the preview takes viewers more into the depth of Nancy's psyche, including her struggles with her own body image and the fact that she has "never had an orgasm."

"There are nuns out there with more sexual experience than me. It's embarrassing," she says.

In one scene, Nancy asks Leo why he chose sex work as a profession. "To save up for college," he replies.

"Oh how wonderful. Are you really?" she asks — to which he admits with a sly smile, "No."

Near the end of the preview, Nancy tells Leo, "I've always been ashamed of my body." But as he tells her, "Your body's beautiful. I wish you could see that."

"Everyone wants something different," he says later. "I don't judge my clients — unless they're total arseholes."

"I've never done anything interesting in my life," says Nancy. "You're the only adventure I've ever had."

Back in January, Thompson talked to The Wrap about what it's like to now be an actress in her 60s and said that "one of the great triumphs" of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which had a virtual premiere at Sundance, "is that it presents the untreated body."

To prepare for the role, in which Thompson has a full-frontal nude scene, the two-time Oscar winner and McCormack, along with director Sophie Hyde, rehearsed "entirely nude and talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about, things we like about them [and] described one another's bodies," Thompson said during an interview for Sundance's Cinema Café.

Thompson said that her age both helped and hurt matters. "I don't think I could've done it before the age that I am," she said of going nude. "And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren't used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen."

But having McCormack around made it easier, added the actress, who is getting awards buzz for her role: "That was very important that we could hold onto each other and laugh."