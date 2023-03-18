'Good Burger 2' Is Happening! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Confirm Sequel Nearly 26 Years Later

Welcome back to the home of the Good Burger!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announced that they are embarking on a sequel to their 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger in a short skit featuring host Jimmy Fallon.

According to a press release, the movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

Production is planned to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said in a statement. "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Added Mitchell, "Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."

In Good Burger 2, according to the release, "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will write the script and also serve as executive producers. Phil Traill will direct, and James III has also been engaged as a writer.

Thompson, 44, most recently teased a potential Good Burger sequel during an August appearance on The Tonight Show, when Fallon asked the longtime Saturday Night Live star about a joint Instagram post he made with Mitchell, 44, the month before to celebrate Good Burger's 25th anniversary.

"Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?" asked Fallon about the post, which featured a caption that read, in part: "'Sup wit that Part 2?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would like it to!" Thompson replied at the time. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

Good Burger is known from its Mitchell-led sketch in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing Thompson's various characters and others.

Thompson later starred in the film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, in which he played high school student Dexter Reed, who reluctantly gets a summer job at the restaurant.

Initially somewhat of a foil to Ed, Dexter eventually teams up with him to help bring down a competitor burger chain led by a greedy corporation. Of course, they become best pals in the process.

Back in 2020, Mitchell told PEOPLE of a potential follow-up that those involved in the first movie "did meet up to talk about some ideas for Good Burger 2."

"So we're still trying to flesh it out, we're trying to put it together," he said at the time. "We want it to be just as fun for everyone as it was the first time around, and then also cater to a new generation as well as the old generation. It's just been kind of that task, to make sure we do that well. But it's still in the talks."