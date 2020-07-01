Gone with the Wind's Only Surviving Star Olivia de Havilland Turns 104

The two-time Oscar winner — who famously played Melanie Wilkes in Gone with the Wind — turned 104 on Tuesday

Olivia de Havilland has celebrated another birthday!

The two-time Oscar winner — who famously played Melanie Wilkes in Gone with the Wind — turned 104 on Tuesday.

De Havilland, who lives in Paris, is the last surviving principle member of the classic 1939 film, which also starred Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable.

The film recently returned to HBO Max after a temporary hiatus from the streaming platform over its racist depictions. It now boasts a new introduction providing historical context surrounding the film.

Although the actress did receive an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the movie, she had to wait until 1946 to pick up the first of her two Oscars. That year, she won the award for Best Actress for her role in To Each His Own. Three years later, she picked up a statuette for her turn in The Heiress.

De Havilland also achieved a very special distinction in 2017, becoming the oldest person to be named a Dame!

Of the honor, de Havilland said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that she is "extremely proud that the Queen has appointed me a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire."

"To receive this honor as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents," she said.

The actress was recently embroiled in a lawsuit against FX for their depiction of her in miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan.

After the actress first sued FX, a state superior court judge turned down FX’s request to have the suit thrown out. In March, that decision was reversed after a California appeals court ruled that Havilland’s suit against the network "should have been tossed because it’s precluded by the First Amendment," according to The Hollywood Reporter.