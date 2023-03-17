Goldie Hawn Wishes Kurt Russell a Happy Birthday: 'The Wacky Man in My Life'

Goldie Hawn is showing love for her "wacky man" Kurt Russell.

The Miracle actor turned 72 on Friday, and to celebrate, Hawn, 77, paid tribute to her longtime partner by sharing a photo of him laughing as she gave him a look sitting beside him. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby."

In the comment section, Hawn's son Oliver Hudson, 46, wrote, "Love this pic!!! Hahahah ... Sums up your entire 40 years of togetherness."

Hawn consistently sends sweet birthday wishes to Russell on Instagram for his special day, which falls on Saint Patrick's Day. Back in 2020, she wrote: "Happy birthday sweetheart. I love you. Fun doing the Irish jig with you on your birthday after all these years."

Then, in 2021, she wrote, "Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine."

The couple, who have been together since 1983, told PEOPLE in 2020 that there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn said at the time. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Added Russell, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess.... ' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn said. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."