Goldie Hawn Wishes Daughter Kate Hudson a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You as Big as the Universe'

Goldie Hawn has a sweet message for her daughter, Kate Hudson, on the latter's birthday.

The Oscar-winning actress, 75, wished Hudson a happy 42nd birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the two riding a mechanical bull that Hawn shared on Instagram Monday.

"Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson. I love you as big as the universe ❤️🎉," Hawn wrote in the caption.

Hudson commented, "Love you so much mama! ❤️❤️❤️"

The Golden Globe nominee shared a sweet video of her youngest child, daughter Rani Rose, singing a rendition of "Happy Birthday" on Instagram.

"A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS! A text from my big guy @mr.ryderrobinson , a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl," Hudson wrote in the caption.

"Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today," she added. "Already feel it and it ain't even noon 🙏❤️."

Hudson's eldest child, son Ryder, commented, "Happy Birthday Momma ❤️."

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Goldie Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to her daughter Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"