Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Didn't Watch or Attend Oscars the Year She Won: 'I Regret It'

The star won Best Supporting Actress for Cactus Flower at the 1970 Academy Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 01:39 PM
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress back in 1970, and she still regrets not attending the ceremony.

"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award," Hawn, 77, told Variety in a new cover story published Wednesday ahead of the upcoming 95th Oscars ceremony this Sunday.

"I regret it," added Hawn, who won for her performance in 1969's Cactus Flower. "It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that.' "

Hawn did not attend the ceremony, as she explained to the outlet, because she was in London filming the movie There's a Girl in My Soup. She also did not expect to win the award at all and even said she "forgot it was on television that night" before she received an early-morning phone call and "had a good cry" over the moment.

"Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it,' " she recalled. "'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.' "

VARIETY COVER: The glory of Goldie Hawn
Peggy Sirota for Variety

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress even admitted to the outlet that she had never seen the footage of the moment she won until recently, when this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel recently told her Fred Astaire announced her name when she won. Raquel Welch (who died last month at 82) accepted the award on Hawn's behalf at the time.

"And I said, 'Fred Astaire?!' He's my idol," Hawn said. "And I didn't know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it."

At the podium that year, Welch said, "Thank you. It's a pleasure to accept this award for her. She couldn't be here because she's in London filming. But I know she would want to thank all her costars, Walter Matthau and Ingrid Bergman, her director Gene Saks, and Mike Frankovich. And I think it's wonderful for her. Thank you."

The other nominees in that category were Catherine Burns (Last Summer), Dyan Cannon (Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice), Sylvia Miles (Midnight Cowboy) and Susannah York (They Shoot Horses, Don't They?).

Goldie Hawn attends the film premiere of Cactus Flower on March 12, 1970 in London
Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Hawn, who was also nominated for Best Actress for Private Benjamin in 1981, told Variety she stores her Oscars statuette in her bedroom closet. She explained, "I don't brag much, so those things I keep kind of quiet."

She added that she and longtime partner Kurt Russell both don't think of themselves as movie stars.

"Kurt and I are very similar. He doesn't consider himself a movie star. Nor do I," said Hawn. "Neither one of us walks around thinking about that stuff."

The 95th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Related Articles
Actress Mo'Nique Imes-Jackson (L) and Sidney Hicks attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Mo'Nique on Why She 'Grew Out of' Open Marriage Arrangement with Husband: 'He Loved Me at My Worst'
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Recalls Growing Up a Comic Book Fan: 'Something Very Nostalgic About' Being in 'Shazam!' Sequel
Marlon Wayans Chris Rock Will Smith
Marlon Wayans Says Chris Rock Was Trying 'To Heal' During Netflix Stand-Up on Will Smith
Kevin Williamson, Hayden Panettiere
'Scream' Creator Recalls Phone Call with Hayden Panettiere That Got Her to Return: 'It All Worked Out'
Lesley Paterson. Credit: John Seggestta
Meet Lesley Paterson, an Oscar Nominee Who's Also a Champion Triathlete: Inside Her Incredible Story
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Owen Wilson Tries to Regain His Artist Mojo in Hilarious New Trailer for 'Paint'
Ghosted — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Jada Pinkett Smith 'Had No Part' in Chris Rock and Will Smith's Drama, Says Source
Praise This, Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey's Sister Halle Hasn't Seen Her First Lead Role in Peacock's 'Praise This' : 'Hope She Likes It'
Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Chris Rock 'Riding High' from Netflix Special: 'He Isn't Worried' About Backlash Over Jokes (Source)
Women's Health: April 2023 / Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She 'Can Obviously Relate to' Her 'Scream VI' Character's 'Human Trauma'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Will Smith Has 'Tried Unsuccessfully to Make Amends' with Chris Rock: He Is 'Still Remorseful' (Source)
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere Says She Took Four Years Off for 'Mental Health' Reasons Before Her 'Scream' Return
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance Says Wife Angela Bassett Is 'Overdue' for an Oscar: 'It's Been 29 Years'