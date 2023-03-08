Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Didn't Watch or Attend Oscars the Year She Won: 'I Regret It'

Goldie Hawn won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress back in 1970, and she still regrets not attending the ceremony.

"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award," Hawn, 77, told Variety in a new cover story published Wednesday ahead of the upcoming 95th Oscars ceremony this Sunday.

"I regret it," added Hawn, who won for her performance in 1969's Cactus Flower. "It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that.' "

Hawn did not attend the ceremony, as she explained to the outlet, because she was in London filming the movie There's a Girl in My Soup. She also did not expect to win the award at all and even said she "forgot it was on television that night" before she received an early-morning phone call and "had a good cry" over the moment.

"Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it,' " she recalled. "'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.' "

Peggy Sirota for Variety

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress even admitted to the outlet that she had never seen the footage of the moment she won until recently, when this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel recently told her Fred Astaire announced her name when she won. Raquel Welch (who died last month at 82) accepted the award on Hawn's behalf at the time.

"And I said, 'Fred Astaire?!' He's my idol," Hawn said. "And I didn't know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it."

At the podium that year, Welch said, "Thank you. It's a pleasure to accept this award for her. She couldn't be here because she's in London filming. But I know she would want to thank all her costars, Walter Matthau and Ingrid Bergman, her director Gene Saks, and Mike Frankovich. And I think it's wonderful for her. Thank you."

The other nominees in that category were Catherine Burns (Last Summer), Dyan Cannon (Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice), Sylvia Miles (Midnight Cowboy) and Susannah York (They Shoot Horses, Don't They?).

Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Hawn, who was also nominated for Best Actress for Private Benjamin in 1981, told Variety she stores her Oscars statuette in her bedroom closet. She explained, "I don't brag much, so those things I keep kind of quiet."

She added that she and longtime partner Kurt Russell both don't think of themselves as movie stars.

"Kurt and I are very similar. He doesn't consider himself a movie star. Nor do I," said Hawn. "Neither one of us walks around thinking about that stuff."

The 95th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.