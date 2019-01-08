Goldie Hawn Tells Kate Hudson She's a ‘Proud Mama’ After the Golden Globes: ‘Have Your Back.’

Deirdre Durkan
January 08, 2019 04:39 PM

After Kate Hudson shared a stunning picture of herself from the 2015 Golden Globes, her mom Goldie Hawn stepped into the comment section to sing the actress’ praises.

“Love your back!! Have your back and well, helped make your back! Haha. Proud mama,” Hawn, 73, commented on Instagram of an image of her daughter from behind wearing an all-white Versace dress with sliver jeweled accents.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson quickly replied on Monday to the sweet words by writing back, “Haha! Love you mama!”

The mother-daughter duo often have funny and loving exchanges on social media. In November, Hudson wished her mom a happy birthday writing, “Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Shares Gym Selfie Two Months After Giving Birth to Third Baby

“We do the best we can as mothers,” Hawn told PEOPLE exclusively. “Certainly, as a mother, I’ve made mistakes. We all do, we all will. But the most important thing is to stay authentic and true to yourself and hope that you show by example, not by what you say but by what you do.”

Three months ago, Hudson gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rani Rose. Rani is Hudson’s first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa (she has two sons from previous relationships: Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 15) and Hawn’s sixth grandchild.

