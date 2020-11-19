The First Wives Club stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton will reunite in a new film, Family Jewels

Goldie Hawn Teases Status of First Wives Club Reunion Film: 'We're Inching Our Way Towards It'

Goldie Hawn's reunion with her former The First Wives Club costars Diane Keaton and Bette Midler is coming.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hawn, 74, teased the upcoming comedy Family Jewels, which will bring the trio back together years after their 1996 hit film.

"The script has to be approved and right now they've just given us another draft, so I gotta read that," Hawn told the outlet of the reunion film.

"So, we're inching our way towards it, let's put it that way," Hawn added.

In Family Jewels, Hawn, Keaton and Midler's characters are forced to spend the holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids.

Image zoom Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty; MediaPunch/Shutterstock; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"I think it's all in the execution," Hawn said of the movie. "It's the writing and the execution. Because giving it back to us, we can play with it and improvise. It's like three tabla players, playing the tabla and talking to each other and answering. It's pretty fabulous."

Hawn went on to say that reuniting with Keaton and Midler, both 74, "was amazing." She added to the outlet, "We laughed and also worked together and also ran lines together. It was really pretty fantastic."

Image zoom Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Midler previously told PEOPLE that the actresses "had such a great time" starring together in The First Wives Club.

"I think it's funny. When women get together, they laugh harder with each other than they do with men," she said. "I don't know what it is. I guess they feel freer or something like that. Family Jewels is something that people have been working on. Sometimes you get stuck in the scriptwriting process and things don't work out."

"It's an effort," Midler added. "It's an effort to make all the pieces fit. It's not that we don't want to do it. We all want to do it. We're just trying to get the script in order so that people will enjoy the picture. Without a great script, you really don't have anything. So, we're sort of waiting for that to come in."

Image zoom Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler | Credit: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

In The First Wives Club, released in 1996, Hawn, Midler and Keaton play former college friends who reunite at a funeral. When they discover that their friend died after hearing about her ex-husband’s marriage to a younger woman, the three divorcèes set out to seek revenge on their own exes.