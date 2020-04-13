Goldie Hawn Says She Considers Herself ‘More a Dancer Than Anything Else'

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Goldie Hawn may be one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actresses, but her roots belong in the dance world.

The Oscar winner spoke to The Guardian in a new interview about her ongoing Mind Up initiative, where she also talked about her love of dancing.

Hawn started dancing at a young age thanks to her mother, and she was discovered when she was dancing in Los Angeles.

“I consider myself more a dancer than anything else,” Hawn, 74, said. “When I talk about dancing through life, it really is how we move. It’s how we face today, how we walk into a room, how we pull ourselves up and feel that what we have inside of us is valuable and important.”

Dancing, she added, gives her the feeling of “abandonment, and also fearlessness. If you can express yourself without being afraid of looking silly – dance like nobody’s watching, right? – I think that is a beautiful thing.”

Hawn launched Mind Up in 2003 to promote daily 5-minute breaks for school-age students, aimed at helping them stay centered throughout the day.

The actress is a strong proponent of meditation after discovering it in 1972 when she was just 26.

“Meditation is just the way you train your brain to quiet down and so forth,” Hawn said. “My experience was visceral, it was amazing. I rediscovered something in that one sitting. I can’t explain the joy that was brought back to me. It was a transformational ‘Aha!’ moment for me. It stabilised my mind and gave me a piece of my interior that was all mine. No one could touch it. It was my internal universe and it’s something I’ve been doing ever since.”