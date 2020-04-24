Goldie Hawn Says Longtime Love Kurt Russell Always Makes Her Feel Beautiful

Goldie Hawn doesn’t take anything for granted when it comes to her longtime relationship with Kurt Russell.

The Oscar winner, 74, who has been with Russell, 69, for 37 years says he always makes her feel beautiful. “The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, ‘You’re unbelievable,'” recalls Hawn while sitting down for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue cover shoot in February in L.A. “‘He said I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.’ He really appreciates that.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Their daughter Kate Hudson is also in awe of her parents’ strong bond. “You and Pa have been together for so long and sometimes I look at it and I’m like, How do you guys do it?'” she admits. “I’m still working on that.”

Living up to Hawn and Russell’s relationship “is really the goal,” Hudson adds to PEOPLE. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

Image zoom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 1984 Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

The two “complement each other so well,” insists Hudson. “Mom is kinetic and she is a butterfly. And Pa likes his family and his home. But when they’re together, it’s so powerful.”

Watch the full episode of Like Mother, Like Daughter: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Hawn describes their relationship as “a good unit.”

“It is really good combination,” she says. The actress recently told Russell she would love to do a one-woman show in New York. “And he said that’s why we needed that apartment; I knew you’re going to do this one day,” she recalls. “That was so sweet.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Reveals Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover on Ellen: The Message Is “Really Important”

Image zoom

At home, Hawn agrees Russell is more low-key. “He can sit and watch his games. He loves golf and you know, he loves his home. In the meantime, I say, ‘So no bike ride?'” she says, laughing.

Over the years, the two have perfected a balance. “You want to stay in your power, but you also want to be forgiving. And you want to understand and have compassion for the other person,” Hawn says. “If you cannot do that, then you’re not giving yourself a real fair chance at a long-term relationship. And that’s a lesson that we all have to learn.”

For more from Goldie and Kate, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.