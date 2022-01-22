Goldie Hawn Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Famed Cartoonist Al Capp: 'I Walked Out'

Goldie Hawn is opening up about a casting couch moment that left her in tears at 19

Goldie Hawn's early career was marked by a terrifying encounter with one of America's most prominent cartoonists.

Hawn appeared on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday where she recalled meeting famed Lil Abner cartoonist Al Capp for an audition when she was 19.

"I had a script and I was reading for this script. I go to Park Avenue at the time I'm supposed to meet with him," Hawn said. "Next thing I know I'm in this rich guy's apartment, and he's famous and his name is Al Capp."

"In he walks with his – I didn't know he had a wooden leg, but he did – well, he walked like he had a wooden leg. He had this insidious grin. It was really ugly," Hawn said. "And he said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm just going to slip into something.' And he came back in a robe. So now I am freaking out because I am recognizing that something is going on."

Hawn told Kelly, "Now I'm thinking to myself, 'I better let him know I'm a good girl, I better let him know that, whatever he's thinking, it's not going to happen.'"

"So I talk about my mom and my dad, and the fact that they wanted me to marry a Jewish dentist, and I wanted him to know that I was religious," she said. "I wanted him to know that I had scrupulous."

Hawn said she read from the script and was told by Capp to lift the hem of the dress she was wearing at the time so he could see her legs.

"He said, 'Come on over here and give me a kiss.' I was shocked, but I expected something like that," she continued. "And so I went over to the couch because I wanted him to know that I wasn't going to run out of the room, I was going to stay calm, and whatever. And he pulled over his…whatever that robe was…and his whole apparatus, his whole wiener, was literally lying there.

"And I looked at it and I said, 'Oh, Mr. Capp, I'll never get a job like this.' And he said, 'Well I've had them all, and nothing will become of you.' And I said 'That's okay, I'm a dancer anyway, but I'll never get a job like this.' And he said, 'Well, you just go back and marry a Jewish dentist.' And I said 'Oh, I might.' And I walked out," Hawn said.

Hawn previously spoke about the encounter to PEOPLE in 2017 saying the incident was "so scary."

"He took off his business clothes and came in in, like, a dressing gown. I got the picture, and I thought, 'I'm in trouble. Where's the door?'"

Hawn said when she left Capp's home she "was crying and I didn't have any money to go back to the [1964 New York] World's Fair, where I was dancing, and so he threw me $20 for a taxicab. It wasn't a good day."

Years later, Hawn wrote Capp a note after she was cast on Laugh-In in 1968 and won an Oscar for 1969's Cactus Flower, thanking him for not casting her on the show, saying, "I didn't have to go marry a Jewish dentist."

Capp died in 1979 at the age of 70.