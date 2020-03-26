Goldie Hawn Practices Social Distancing While Out on a Solo Walk in Los Angeles

Image zoom Goldie Hawn Broadimage/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn is taking a break from quarantine.

The actress, 74, took a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday while practicing social distancing. Walking solo, Hawn wore a black leotard, black yoga pants and blue sneakers as she covered her face with a visor and tied a sweater around her waist.

Hawn’s outing comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and an influx of cases in the United States (there are now at least 68,534 confirmed cases in the country).

The Centers for Disease Control is urging people to practice social distancing to slow down the spread of the virus. Hollywood is already being affected by the pandemic as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson along with Idris Elba and more have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern encouraged fans to social distance while enjoying a hike together — which they did by staying at least six feet apart.

Witherspoon, 43, shared two photos from their hike, one with Dern, 53, waving in the background, and one with Dern taking the selfie as she stood behind her Big Little Lies costar.

“Friendship with social distancing. Hi👋🏼@lauradern!” Witherspoon wrote in her caption.

“We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome,” she added, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s ordinance for Californians to remain at home until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. now has the third-most cases worldwide, behind only China and Italy. Worldwide, there are now over 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, over 23,000 deaths with over 120,000 people recovered, according to World Meter.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.