From Cactus Flower to Snatched, Check Out These Photos of Goldie Hawn in Her Movie Roles Through the Years

With a career that spans more than 50 years, Goldie Hawn has acted in some classic films
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 21, 2019 12:47 PM

Cactus Flower (1969)

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

The film not only launched Hawn’s career, it scored her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her work as Toni Simmons.

There's a Girl in My Soup (1970)

Courtesy Everett Collection

Hawn followed up her big screen debut with There’s a Girl in My Soup, starring opposite Peter Sellers. 

(1971)

Columbia Pictures/Getty

It’s all about the $! Goldie played a call girl named Dawn Devine opposite Warren Beatty in $

Butterflies Are Free (1972)

Courtesy Everett Collection

Goldie earned herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in the film, which was adapted from a popular play of the same name by Leonard Gershe.

The Girl from Petrovka (1974)

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Papers? She has no papers. Goldie took on a more serious role (and nailed her Russian accent) when she played a ballerina living in post-war Moscow. 

The Duchess and The Dirtwater Fox (1976)

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

In a role that earned her another Golden Globe nomination, Hawn played Amanda Quaid a.k.a. Duchess Swansbury, a saloon singer and scammer always trying to get rich.  

Foul Play (1978) 

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Starring opposite Chevy Chase, Hawn earned another Golden Globe nomination for this film. The concept could not have been more crazy: Hawn’s character, Gloria, somehow finds herself involved in a scheme to assassinate the pope. 

Lovers and Liars (1979)

Alamy

In her first foreign film, Goldie played an American actress who falls in love with an Italian man who just so happens to be her friend’s married lover. 

Private Benjamin (1980)

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

She thought she was going to get a vacation and ended up joining the army. Hawn not only produced and acted in this film, she earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her work. 

Best Friends (1982)

Hulton Archive/Getty

You know when you say, “If we’re not married by the time we’re 30, we’ll get married” to your best friend? That’s pretty much what happened to Hawn and Burt Reynolds (and his mustache) in Best Friends

Swing Shift (1984) 

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the film that started one of Hollywood’s most successful romances, Hawn connected with her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, while on set for the film. 

Wildcats (1986)

Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Before Zac Efron sang “Getcha Head in the Game” in High School Musical, there were a whole different crew of Wildcats

Overboard (1987)

Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hawn reunited with Russell when they worked together on Overboard, the story of a rich woman who loses her memory after falling off a yacht, only to be tricked into thinking she is a blue-blooded carpenter’s wife. 

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Universal Pictures/Getty

It’s the type of film Hawn does best: totally over-the-top, but super entertaining and fun. Hawn reconnected with an old flame, only to find out he was in witness protection.  

Housesitter (1992)

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hawn played a con artist, Dawn, opposite Steve Martin, and the laughs just keep coming with these two. 

The First Wives Club (1997)

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

You don’t own her. Or Bette Midler! Or Diane Keaton! The three powerhouses formed The First Wives Club and rocked all-white ensembles better than most brides on their wedding day! 

Everyone Says I Love You (1996)

Mondadori Portfolio by Getty

In this Woody Allen film, Hawn showed off her vocal chops. And she wasn’t the only star! Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Natalie Portman, Alan Alda, Tim Roth and Edward Norton are all in the film, too.

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Marsha Blackburn/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Martin and Hawn reconnected in 1999 to play empty-nesters who decide to travel to New York City as a means of coping. Hilarity, of course, ensues, but what else did you expect from two of the funniest actors of their time?

Town & Country (2001)

New Line Cinema/Getty

A reunion in more ways than one, Hawn played Mona, the best friend of First Wives Club costar Diane Keaton, who plays the wife of Goldie’s costar, Warren Beatty. 

The Banger Sisters (2002) 

Robert Zuckerman/Fox Searchlight/Gran Via/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hawn was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her work alongside Susan Sarandon. The pair played best friends, Suzette and Lavinia, who reconnect after 20 years. 

Snatched (2016)

Justina Mintz

Hawn made her return to the big screen alongside Amy Schumer in 2016. 

