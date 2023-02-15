Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.

The longtime couple enjoyed each other's company during a stroll in New York City together on Tuesday

Published on February 15, 2023 12:43 PM
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Photo: Backgrid

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are all smiles in New York City.

The longtime couple shared a laugh together while getting close on Valentine's Day in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood Tuesday, after a visit to the Museum of Natural History.

In one photo, Hawn, 77, held her phone and smiled while Russell, 71, placed his head on her shoulder, seemingly giddy at something shared between them.

Both actors were dressed casually yet warmly for the outing, with Russell in jeans and a checkered button-up over a black shirt, complete with a dark coat and sneakers. Hawn kept her blonde shoulder-length hair down, dressed in a dark shirt and leggings, sneakers and a puffer jacket.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in November 2020. Jesse Grant/Getty

Despite never marrying, Hawn and Russell are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood and have been together since 1983.

Over the years, the pair have shared the screen together (perhaps most notably in 1987's Overboard), blended their families, welcomed son Wyatt Russell and became grandparents of seven.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the Snatched actress and Hateful Eight actor are still going strong and continue to declare their love and appreciation for each other.

"No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love," Hawn wrote in a birthday tribute to Russell on Instagram in 2021.

She added, "You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine."

And while they've built a life together over the last four decades, the couple insists there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn told PEOPLE in a December 2020 cover story. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," said Russell. "I don't know. 40 years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess.... ' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn agreed. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

