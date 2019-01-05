Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Hilariously Try to Sing 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' During Karaoke

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are showing off their karaoke skills — kind of.

The couple had some fun attempting to belt out the words to The Beatles’ 1964 classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand” on Friday after they unpacked a toy microphone for an at-home karaoke session.

“Kurt and I just opened one of our favorite Christmas presents… I don’t think we’ll be taking this on the road 🎤,” Hawn, 73, joked in the caption of the Instagram video she shared.

Sitting on the couch of their home, Hawn and Russell, 67, sang the song while looking at lyrics on the actress’ phone.

“It’s such a feeling that my love/I can’t hide/I can’t hide/I can’t hide,” the two belted out together.

The couple recently celebrated the holidays alongside their family, including their 3-month-old granddaughter Rani Rose.

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together on Oct. 2. Hudson is also mother to son Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

Hudson snapped a sweet photo of the doting grandparents holding the baby in early December.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty… or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson, 39, captioned the Instagram post.

In May 2010, Hawn told PEOPLE the secret to her longlasting relationship with Russell was simple.

“Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex,” she said. “If you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”