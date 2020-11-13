"I'm quite sure that if it weren't for Goldie, I'd probably weigh 300 pounds by now," Kurt Russell said of his partner's passion for fitness

Goldie Hawn on Secret to 37 Years with Kurt Russell: 'Not About What You Do, It's How You Do It'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are getting to the bottom of what's kept them together after 37 years.

In a new cover story for Parade magazine, the couple — who once again share the screen in the upcoming Netflix holiday film The Christmas Chronicles 2 — reveal their secret to their relationship, with Hawn, 74, insisting, "It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature. She just is," said Russell, 69.

Hawn argued that "Kurt's not goofy," to which he said, "I can do some pretty goofy dance movements, honey, in the morning sometimes!" The First Wives Club actress joked back, "Every once in a while, you are goofy."

The pair also explained how fitness and working out together plays a part in their strong bond.

"I’m quite sure that if it weren’t for Goldie, I’d probably weigh 300 pounds by now. Goldie's a beast," Russell said of his partner's penchant for physical wellness.

"Goldie’s seriously a good chef," added Russell. "She can just go in anybody’s cupboard and make a meal. If you’ve got a really nice elk tenderloin and corn on the cob and mashed potatoes with gravy and peas, yeah … she does a good job there too."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Parade

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hawn told Parade that she hopes their new movie, a sequel to their 2018 original, brings joy to fans during a trying year.

"When people watch something that makes them happy, it opens their heart and gives them the ability to actually have hope and feel a little bit more optimistic about right now. I think we need to just have fun, laugh and feel there’s magic in the air," she said.

All these years later, Hawn says Russell still has a way with making her feel beautiful. "The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, 'You’re unbelievable,' " Hawn told PEOPLE during a cover shoot in February. "He said, 'I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.' He really appreciates that."

RELATED VIDEO: Goldie Hawn on How Kurt Russell Still Makes Her Feel Beautiful

The two “complement each other so well,” said daughter Kate Hudson at the time. “Mom is kinetic and she is a butterfly, and Pa likes his family and his home. But when they’re together, it’s so powerful.”

“You want to stay in your power, but you also want to be forgiving. And you want to understand and have compassion for the other person,” Hawn said of relationships. “If you cannot do that, then you’re not giving yourself a real fair chance at a long-term relationship. And that’s a lesson that we all have to learn.”