Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star together in The Christmas Chronicles 2, streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Say If They Knew Secret to Relationship They'd 'Bottle It' and 'Sell It'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 37 years — but when it comes to the secret of their partnership, they admit there's no real definitive answer.

Speaking with Extra ahead of the Wednesday premiere of their new Netflix holiday sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, the actors joked that they'd be on a successful business venture if they knew the secret to their longevity.

"If we knew that, we'd put it in a bottle, sell it and say, 'So long!' " quipped Russell, 69.

"I know people always want the answer to that," added Hawn, 75. "The answer lies within you. … We're alchemists, you have to be alchemists, you have to be able to turn all kinds of metal into gold, and that's what we have to do."

The First Wives Club actress continued, "Sometimes, it takes a little finagling. Sometimes things don't go your way … but the point is you have to go deeper. You've got to find out what's going to get in the way of a love story."

Image zoom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 1983 | Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Image zoom Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the premiere of The Christmas Chronicles 2 | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"It's just being conscious, knowing what you want … " Hawn said. "Friendship is everything, support, friendship, being there for someone, compassion — empathy is huge."

"Go with that!" Russell agreed.

In a recent cover story for Parade magazine, Hawn said of the secret behind their decades-long connection, "It's not about what you do, it's how you do it."

"Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She's funny by nature. She just is," Russell told the outlet.

Hawn argued that "Kurt's not goofy," to which he said, "I can do some pretty goofy dance movements, honey, in the morning sometimes!" Hawn joked back, "Every once in a while, you are goofy."

RELATED VIDEO: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn on What Makes Their Love Last: "He Brings Me My Coffee in the Morning"

The two certainly have a rich history both off and onscreen, having worked together in a number of films over the years — like the iconic 1987 comedy Overboard.

In May, Hawn appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen asked if she ever revisits her old movies. While the actress said she usually has a rule about not watching her films because she has already "lived" them, she had recently made an exception.

As Hawn recalled, the TV was originally on just to give the couple some ambient lighting while winding down one night, but their plans changed when they saw what was playing.

"It was us! It was us in Overboard," she said. "So the two of us forgot what we were gonna do and we ended up watching the movie."

"It was so fabulous ... how we started looking at what we did together," Hawn added. "It was great!"