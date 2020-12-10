The couple, who costar as Santa and Mrs. Claus in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, have been together for 38 years

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Reveal What They Love About Each Other (And What Drives Them Crazy!)

After 38 years Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell know exactly what they love most about each other.

Well, sort of. Sitting down together over Zoom for this week's cover story in PEOPLE, Russell, 69, tries to explain: "I love the things that happen in our life and whatever part of it that I am, I’m happy for..."

Hawn interrupts, "So far I'm not in this story."

"Hang on, it’s coming. Wait for it," Russell says. "The way she is when she’s happy is irresistible. I like that. That’s what I love most about Goldie."

The actress, 75, has a much easier go when expounding on Russell. "Like it or not, he can’t lie. I mean, he’s lied a little. But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get," she says. "He doesn’t fake. He’s not a womanizer, where he’s [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he’s not pretending to be somebody else."

Hawn also finds Russell attractive because "he has a child in him. He loves to play. He laughs big," she adds. "He’s really, really smart. I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time, he gets it right. I think he’s one of the great actors of all time. And he’s a fantastic father. So I win because I can think exactly what I love about him."

The actor laughs: "I like it when she wins."

So is there anything the two do that drives the other crazy?

"We've been together all these years. Right? I like to sleep in a dark room," says Hawn. "I think it's really good. And he likes a light on."

Adds Russell: "Or some light. So that if you have to get out..."

"And I'll say, 'Honey, can you turn the light off?' And he says, 'Don't you need a nightlight somewhere?'" says the actress. "Now that's 38 years of this same conversation. The answer is no, I like a dark room."

"So when I bang on the walls when I have to get up to go to the bathroom, we now understand why," says Russell. "If you ever see bruises it's generally a middle of the night thing because I couldn't find the doorway."

As for Hawn, Russell says she has a particular way of making her cappuccino. "The little spinner things they have to make the milk, she will not, after she's made hers, she will not clean it out," he says. "Just throw a little water in there, clean it out, put it back up. So I wake up in the morning and there it is, caked on the thing, and it's just salmonella waiting for you to drink it."

Hawn admits it's a problem. "You know why I leave it in there? Because I think I'm going to have another cup, and I don't want to waste the milk," she says. "But it's true. I will forget about it, and there it is."

Now costarring as Santa and Mrs. Claus in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, the couple do agree that working together was "like a vacation," Hawn says.

"We wanted to be good together. I mean, there’s lots of things that bother you in life like, 'You never take out the trash!' or crazy stuff like that. But in terms of working together, that was just a piece of cake."