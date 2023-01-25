Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline

Despite never marrying, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood and have been together since 1983.

Over the years, the pair have shared the screen together, blended their families, welcomed a son and became grandparents to seven children.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the Snatched actress and The Hateful Eight star are still going strong and they continue to declare their love and appreciation for each other.

"No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love," Hawn wrote in a birthday tribute to Russell on Instagram in 2021. "You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine ❤️."

From sharing the screen to becoming grandparents, here's everything to know about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship.

1966: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell meet on set

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

The two actors first met while filming Disney's 1968 live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band — but it would be another 15 years before romance sparked.

Despite their nearly six-year age difference — and the fact that they were both determined not to date other actors — Russell made a strong first impression on Hawn.

"I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young," the actress said in 2012. "And then years later we met up again and I liked him and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell."

1983: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reconnect and begin dating

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

Hawn and Russell reconnected around 17 years later at Russell's audition for the film Swing Shift. When Hawn arrived to read with him, a "severely hungover" Russell put his "worst foot forward" and blurted out the first thing that came to mind — but the pickup line ultimately worked.

"I didn't know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her many years before," he recalled to Conan O'Brien of meeting Hawn again. "I just didn't know in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first that came out was 'Man, you got a great figure.' And it kind of came out quickly and it could've been wrong and she said, 'Why thank you.' "

They had their first date soon after, although it got a bit out of hand. As Russell recalled during an appearance on Harry, the evening started out with swing dancing at the Playboy Club in Los Angeles. He and Hawn then decided that "the night wasn't over yet" and headed to a house she had recently begun renovating.

"We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex," Russell explained. "The police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in." The pair high-tailed it to a hotel room, where they ended their evening in peace.

"That was our first date," the actor said. "It was a lot of fun, I'll tell you what. I can't believe it was a long time ago."

1984: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell costar in Swing Shift

After their first date, the couple fell in love on set. "He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womanizer," Hawn later told PEOPLE of her first impressions of Russell.

Hawn, who was already mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, said that their relationship became serious when she saw how Russell interacted with her kids.

"What really got me was when I watched my kids when they'd come to the set and how he was with them," she added. "He was amazing with them. He was such a natural."

July 10, 1986: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell welcome their first child together, son Wyatt

After three years of dating, the pair welcomed their first child together, son Wyatt Russell. Wyatt joined the couple's blended family, which included Hawn's children Oliver and Kate, as well as Russell's son Boston, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

1987: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell show their on-screen chemistry in Overboard

One year after welcoming Wyatt, the pair returned to the big screen in the 1987 romantic comedy Overboard. Hawn played a spoiled, wealthy heiress who loses her memory and is convinced by the carpenter she fired, played by Russell, that they're married.

The couple watched the film together in 2020 when it happened to air on TV one night. "It was so fabulous ... how we started, looking at what we did together," Hawn said of the movie night.

March 29, 1989: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell present together at the Oscars

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Hawn and Russell staged an almost-proposal while presenting the Academy Award for Best Directing in 1989. After walking to the microphone, Hawn said, "We fit in completely to the theme of the show. Because we're costars, we're compadres, we're companions and we're a couple." Russell said, "There's only one thing we're not … married." Hawn, laughing, asked, "Is that a proposal?"

After some banter — and cheers from the audience — the Escape from New York actor glanced backstage and added, "Oh, they want us to speed things up ... listen, we'll talk about it later tonight." Hawn replied, "We will talk about that later," before introducing the nominees.

Years later, Hawn posted the memorable moment on Instagram in honor of Russell's birthday.

September 18, 1996: Kurt Russell shows support for Goldie Hawn at First Wives Club premiere

Evan Agostini/Liaison

Russell hit the red carpet with his leading lady for the New York City premiere of her cult classic film, The First Wives Club, in which she starred alongside Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. The power couple also made the premiere a family affair; they were joined by daughter Kate and sons Oliver and Wyatt.

January 8, 2004: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell become grandparents

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In summer 2003, Hawn told PEOPLE that she was looking forward to welcoming grandchildren. "I would love to be a grandmother," she said. "I'm not pushing the matter, but it would be so much fun." Kate announced her first pregnancy shortly after.

Of the four children in the Hawn-Russell family, Kate was the first to welcome a child.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and her then-husband Chris Robinson welcomed their son, Ryder Russell Robinson, on Jan. 8, 2004. Kate, who was 24 at the time, had previously said she was partly motivated to have children at a young age so that her kids would have ample time with their grandparents.

"I want [children] early enough to really experience my parents young," she told PEOPLE. "I want my parents to be able to see my kids graduate from high school."

May 31, 2006: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend Poseidon premiere in Italy

The couple jetted off to Italy for the premiere of Russell's film Poseidon. The pair showed some PDA on the red carpet, with Russell even planting a kiss on Hawn at one point.

November 19, 2016: Goldie Hawn celebrates her 71st birthday with Kurt Russell

Hawn celebrated her 71st birthday in style with a lavish party at the Hollywood hot spot Catch LA. The Death Becomes Her star was all smiles as she walked into the venue with Russell, who carried a large present, by her side.

That same day, the couple's daughter shared one of the touching birthday gifts Russell got Hawn on Instagram: a new fireplace in their home. "My Pa laid the stone for the fireplace in their new home and if you look closely he put a big heart representing Mama (and I'm gonna say him too) with four little hearts representing us kids," Kate wrote alongside a photo of Russell posing in front of the fireplace.

April 19, 2017: Goldie Hawn says she's "proud" of Kurt Russell at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty

The actress hit the red carpet with her longtime love at the Hollywood premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, starring Russell as Chris Pratt's character's father. "I'm always proud of him, and I'm proud of him with this [film]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I haven't seen the movie yet!"

May 4, 2017: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.

Hawn and Russell each received their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, and the ceremony turned out to be more emotional than Hawn had anticipated. "It turned out to be a lovefest," she told PEOPLE. "The last thing he said was, 'I'll always cherish you.' I didn't expect him to say those things. I had no idea he was going to be so beautiful."

At the ceremony, the couple shared a kiss by their neighboring stars. "To you, I owe my wonderful life," Russell said to Hawn in his speech. "Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. All the stars in the sky or on the boulevard can't hold a candle to that. ... There's no one else I'd rather be next to for all of that than Goldie Hawn."

May 10, 2017: Goldie Hawn reflects on what makes her relationship with Kurt Russell work

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While reflecting on her and Russell's 34-year relationship with PEOPLE, Hawn shared the key to their enduring romance.

"Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex," Hawn told PEOPLE. "If you don't nurture that, and remember, you're done."

November 2018: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star in The Christmas Chronicles

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Three decades after they costarred in Overboard, the couple returned to the big screen together as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles. Hawn's cameo was brief, but they weren't the only members of their clan on set — their son Oliver also starred in the film. Both Hawn and Russell went on to reprise their roles in the sequel two years later.

October 2, 2018: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell welcome another grandchild

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The Hawn-Russell brood grew once again in October 2018, when Kate welcomed daughter Rani Rose with then-boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. (The proud parents got engaged in 2021.)

Hawn and Russell often dote on their grandchildren and proudly document their childhoods on social media. The pair share seven grandchildren in total: Kate's kids Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa; Oliver's kids Bodhi Hawn, Wilder Brooks and Rio Laura Hudson; and Wyatt's son Buddy Prine Russell.

March 17, 2019: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell celebrate his 68th birthday in Hawaii

The couple enjoyed a tropical getaway to Maui for Russell's 68th birthday in 2019. Hawn shared an Instagram video, in which the pair chat while walking around the island.

"I don't know what to do with him, but I'm having fun," Hawn says in the video as Russell laughs and talks to himself. "Happy birthday my honey! I love you," she captioned the post.

November 2020: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star in The Christmas Chronicles 2

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the premiere of The Christmas Chronicles 2. Jesse Grant/Getty

The sequel to their 2018 Christmas movie featured a far more substantial role for Hawn as Mrs. Claus.

"​​I thought we'd work together much sooner than this, but Goldie and I are pretty choosy. And generally, Goldie Hawn movies and movies that Kurt Russell is in are pretty different things," Russell told the New York Times of working with Hawn. "It's not mandatory just because you live with someone, you love someone and you enjoy working together that you should do 10 or 15 movies together."

December 9, 2020: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell open up about their lasting love and decision not to marry

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Hawn and Russell opened up about their relationship in the December 2020 issue of PEOPLE. "You've just got to want to be together," Hawn told PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting relationship. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Speaking about their decision not to wed, Hawn said: "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

January 8, 2021: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell rescue a puppy

The Christmas Chronicles stars expanded their pet family (previously made up of four dogs) with an adorable puppy named Roy. Hawn revealed the addition on Instagram in January 2021.

"Look what Santa rescued for me 🎅🏼 Introducing Roy Hawn Russell ❤️," Hawn captioned a photo of her cuddling her new dog.

February 14, 2022: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell celebrate 39 years together

Goldie Hawn/Instagram

The Snatched star wished her longtime love a happy Valentine's Day — which also happens to be their anniversary — with a sweet tribute in 2022. "🎶 Love is a Many- Splendored thing 🎶," Hawn wrote alongside a photo of her and Russell sharing a kiss. "Happy Anniversary Loverboy ❤️‍🔥."

October 2, 2022: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dress up for granddaughter Rani Rose's birthday

Goldie Hawn Instagram

The proud grandparents were decked out in royal attire for their granddaughter Rani Rose's 4th birthday. Russell dressed as a prince, while Hawn and Rani wore princess gowns to the birthday bash. Alongside a sweet photo of the three of them, Hawn penned a tribute to her second youngest grandchild.

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen!I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me!WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂," she wrote on Instagram.