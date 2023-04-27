Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell aren't exactly playing with their dinner...but they are playing!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 77-year-old actress shared a hilarious reel of her and Russell, 72, goofing around with puppets while out to eat.

"Working on our communication skills 🎭," Hawn captioned the post.

The longtime couple proceeded to impersonate their puppets with Hawn pulling out her best quacking for her Donald Duck, while Russell got in character as Goofy by laughing at the sounds he made.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actors then had Donald and Goofy seemingly confront each other, as both puppets butted heads and asked who the other was — all while Hawn and Russell stayed in character.

Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson teased them in the comments, "Yep…They taught us everything we know."

Last month on St. Patrick's Day, Hawn paid tribute to the Miracle actor turning 72 by sharing a photo of him laughing as she gave him a look sitting beside him. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Insist They Never Felt the Need to Get Married: 'It's About the Will to Stay Together'

The couple, who have been together since 1983, told PEOPLE in 2020 that there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn said at the time. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Added Russell, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess....' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn said. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."