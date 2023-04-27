Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'

Hawn pulled out her best quacking for Donald Duck, while Russell got in character as Goofy

By
Published on April 27, 2023 12:24 AM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg6dxagssc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Working on our communication skills 🎭 5h annemarie9304's profile picture
Photo: Goldie Hawn/Instagram

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell aren't exactly playing with their dinner...but they are playing!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 77-year-old actress shared a hilarious reel of her and Russell, 72, goofing around with puppets while out to eat.

"Working on our communication skills 🎭," Hawn captioned the post.

The longtime couple proceeded to impersonate their puppets with Hawn pulling out her best quacking for her Donald Duck, while Russell got in character as Goofy by laughing at the sounds he made.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actors then had Donald and Goofy seemingly confront each other, as both puppets butted heads and asked who the other was — all while Hawn and Russell stayed in character.

Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson teased them in the comments, "Yep…They taught us everything we know."

Last month on St. Patrick's Day, Hawn paid tribute to the Miracle actor turning 72 by sharing a photo of him laughing as she gave him a look sitting beside him. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Insist They Never Felt the Need to Get Married: 'It's About the Will to Stay Together'

The couple, who have been together since 1983, told PEOPLE in 2020 that there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn said at the time. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Added Russell, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess....' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn said. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

Related Articles
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
A Haunting in Venice Trailer
See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
Dylan Sprouse, Adam Sandler
Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Lead Steamy Romance in Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
oprah
Oprah Winfrey Calls 'Color Purple' the 'Most Important Thing to Have Happened to Me'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'