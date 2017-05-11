Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first met each other on the 1968 set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band — and while their romantic relationship didn't begin for another decade, Russell did leave a lasting impression on Hawn.

"I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young," the actress told Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4. "And then years later we met up again and I liked him and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell."