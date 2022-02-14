Goldie Hawn Kisses Kurt Russell in Valentine's Day Photo: 'Happy Anniversary Loverboy'
Goldie Hawn has lots of love for her Valentine.
The actress shared a photo on Valentine's Day Monday kissing longtime partner Kurt Russell with a red heart drawn around the two of them. In the Instagram caption, Hawn wrote to Russell, "🎶 Love is a Many- Splendored thing 🎶 Happy Anniversary Loverboy ❤️🔥."
Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 about their relationship, emphasizing that there's no big secret to their lasting love. "You've just got to want to be together," she said at the time. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."
Russell added, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. 40 years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...' "
"Our children got married," said Hawn. "I mean, they didn't not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married. Katie got married once and that didn't work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don't know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn't work."
"It's okay. It's not about the marriage," she continued. "It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."
Hawn's son Oliver Hudson said on E!'s Daily Pop last month that she convinced him to propose to his now-wife Erinn Bartlett.
"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and Mom," he explained. "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working."
"I got Erinn jewelry every Christmas and that was part of my thing, and finally I bring some rings to my mom — not engagement rings — and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?' And I said, 'Yes, I do. I'm deeply in love but I'm just scared,' " recalled Hudson. "And she says, 'It's a token. You don't have to get married right away.' And so I gave her the ring and it was very scary and we were engaged for two and a half years."