Goldie Hawn Kisses Kurt Russell in Valentine's Day Photo: 'Happy Anniversary Loverboy'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell previously opened up to PEOPLE about their longtime romance saying, "You've just got to want to be together"

Goldie Hawn has lots of love for her Valentine.

The actress shared a photo on Valentine's Day Monday kissing longtime partner Kurt Russell with a red heart drawn around the two of them. In the Instagram caption, Hawn wrote to Russell, "🎶 Love is a Many- Splendored thing 🎶 Happy Anniversary Loverboy ❤️‍🔥."

Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 about their relationship, emphasizing that there's no big secret to their lasting love. "You've just got to want to be together," she said at the time. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Russell added, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. 40 years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...' "

"Our children got married," said Hawn. "I mean, they didn't not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married. Katie got married once and that didn't work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don't know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn't work."

"It's okay. It's not about the marriage," she continued. "It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and Mom," he explained. "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working."