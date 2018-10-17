Goldie Hawn Enjoys a Night Out with Pal Melanie Griffith After Welcoming Sixth Grandchild

Goldie Hawn isn’t your average grandmother.

The Oscar-winning actress, 72, enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles on Monday night with friend Melanie Griffith two weeks after her daughter Kate Hudson welcomed her third child and Hawn’s sixth grandchild.

Hawn wore a black off-shoulder top, jeans and a pink purse as she smiled and held hands with Griffith. She topped off the look with a bouffant hairdo as they left a Sting concert.

Griffith, 61, wore a black V-neck top with a blue sequin jacket and jeans as she led Hawn out of the venue.

Hudson welcomed daughter Rani Rose on Oct. 2 with boyfriend of over a year, Danny Fujikawa. The Bride Wars actress is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hawn is a grandmother to son Oliver’s three children with wife Erinn Bartlett: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, Bodhi Hawn, 8 and daughter Rio, 5.

RELATED VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Secret to Still Looking Ageless

When it comes to having a good time, the Snatched actress is well-versed in enjoying herself. In June, Hawn vacationed with Hudson and Fujikawa in Mykonos, Greece.

The three, along with Kurt Russell and other family members enjoyed a boat ride in the sun.

Hawn recently told PEOPLE her best parenting advice, saying, “We do the best we can as mothers.”

“Certainly, as a mother, I’ve made mistakes,” the actress admitted. “We all do, we all will. But the most important thing is to stay authentic and true to yourself and hope that you show by example, not by what you say but by what you do.”