Goldie Hawn Encourages People to Laugh More as She's Tickled by Kurt Russell

The actress said laughter "draws you closer to people and strengthens relationships"

Laughter is the best medicine, as far as Goldie Hawn is concerned.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 74, posted a laugh-filled video on Instagram, in which she encouraged her followers to chuckle, LOL, cackle and giggle more often to keep spirits up. Hawn sits on a yellow chair in her living room in the video to deliver the message of optimism — as longtime partner Kurt Russell interrupts her with some fitting levity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honey, what are you doing?" Hawn asks Russell, 69, who reached a fuzzy green branch near her face to tickle her and cause her to laugh. "Wait a minute ... stop it," she added, unable to quit giggling and keep composure.

The Snatched actress challenged everyone to record someone laughing and post them on social media to spread joy and recapture childlike senses of humor.

"Why aren't you wearing your mask," interrupted Russell, who had his gloves and face covering on. Hawn complied but replied, "We live together, okay? I don't need to — does that make you happy? Better?"

"Laugh, guys!" Hawn told fans at the end of the sweet clip. "... Let everybody know that there is a piece of us that every day can feel happier."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In the caption, Hawn claimed laughter helps with stress and improves mood, among other beneficial side effects — including how it "draws you closer to people and strengthens relationships."

"Nothing works faster to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh!" she wrote. "Even in the most difficult of times, a laugh can go a long way toward making you feel better. ❤️⁣"

RELATED VIDEO: Goldie Hawn on How Kurt Russell Still Makes Her Feel Beautiful

Hawn and Russell have been together for 37 years — and she says he still has a way with making her feel beautiful.

"The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, 'You’re unbelievable,'" Hawn told PEOPLE during a cover shoot in February. "He said, 'I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.' He really appreciates that."

The two “complement each other so well,” said daughter Kate Hudson. “Mom is kinetic and she is a butterfly, and Pa likes his family and his home. But when they’re together, it’s so powerful.”