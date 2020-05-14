Goldie Hawn Dances to Dua Lipa on Her Mini Trampoline: 'Twirl Like No One's Watching'

Goldie Hawn is staying active through quarantine.

The beloved 74-year-old actress posted a new video showing off her moves while bouncing around and dancing on her mini trampoline. The video shows her in her home gym while Dua Lipa's "Physical" blasts in the background.

"My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching ❤️💃🏼⁣⁣and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!" Hawn wrote alongside the video.

Hawn launched Mind Up in 2003 to promote daily 5-minute breaks for school-age students. The initiative is aimed at helping them stay centered throughout the day.

She also encourages her followers to get up and move at least once a day, an activity all the more important as people around the country adhere to stay-at-home orders.

Hawn has also been a dancer her whole life, telling The Guardian last month that she considers herself "more of a dancer than anything else."

“When I talk about dancing through life, it really is how we move," she continued. "It’s how we face today, how we walk into a room, how we pull ourselves up and feel that what we have inside of us is valuable and important.”

Dancing, she added, gives her the feeling of “abandonment, and also fearlessness. If you can express yourself without being afraid of looking silly – dance like nobody’s watching, right? – I think that is a beautiful thing.”

The actress is a strong proponent of meditation after discovering it in 1972 when she was just 26.