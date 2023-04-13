Goldie Hawn Dances 'Cha Cha Slide' with Fans While 'Everyone Is Watching'

The 77-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a fun video dancing with a crowd of fans and department store workers

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 13, 2023 12:41 AM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Actress/director/producer Goldie Hawn attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Goldie Hawn is taking a dance break!

The 77-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her dancing alongside a crowd of fans and department store workers to DJ Casper's "Cha Cha Slide."

"Can't waste a good song… even if everyone is watching 💃🏼" shared Hawn in the post's caption.

The Academy Award winner was praised by many of her 3.5 million followers who left sweet comments such as "I love it, and I love you ❤️❤️," and "You are awesome 👏👏👏👏👏."

Dancing With the Stars alum Julz Tocker joked: "@goldiehawn your in trouble, Missy cheating on your dance partner, I see, hahaha ❤️❤️❤️ u," while actress Darby Camp agreed with Hawn, commenting "facts."

Hawn is no stranger to sharing fun moments with her fans.

To celebrate her granddaughter Rani Rose's fourth birthday, she shared a photo of her and longtime partner Kurt Russell dressed in prince and princess costumes alongside the child.

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen!" Hawn wrote. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."

When Russell turned 72 last month, she penned another birthday tribute, sharing a photo of him laughing as she gave him a side-eyed look. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you, baby."

Her daughter, Kate Hudson, praised her "joyful spirit" in her own birthday tribute to the actress in November.

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother every day BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?" Hudson wrote in her post's caption, alongside photos of herself and Hawn at the recent premiere of Hudson's Knives Out sequel and memories they've shared together over the years.

"I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," Hudson's caption continued. "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life."

