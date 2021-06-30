'Mamma Mia!' Goldie Hawn Dances to ABBA During Greek Getaway: 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop'

Goldie Hawn showed off her dance moves with some Abba, as she accompanied daughter Kate Hudson on family/work trip to Greece

Move over, Meryl! Goldie Hawn ready to live out her Mamma Mia! fantasy!

The Academy Award winner, 75, got in the Grecian spirit on Wednesday, posting video of herself dancing to ABBA's 1975 hit "Mamma Mia" in the crystal blue waters of Skiathos, Greece.

"Can't stop, won't stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece," she wrote in the caption. "Mamma Mia, what an island!!"

In the clip, Hawn splashed around in a plunging black one-piece, before showing off her dance moves in a flowy red and yellow poncho coverup.

Hawn has been known to shake her groove thing for her 2.9million Instagram followers, posting a video last year of herself bouncing on her mini trampoline to "Physical" by Dua Lipa. "I consider myself more a dancer than anything else," she told The Guardian at the time.

"When I talk about dancing through life, it really is how we move," Hawn continued. "It's how we face today, how we walk into a room, how we pull ourselves up and feel that what we have inside of us is valuable and important."

Hudson previously shared some fond memories with PEOPLE of taking trips with her mom as a child. "When we were kids and we would go on road trips or we would travel, we had each other, Uno and any toys," she said. "I remember at one point, we got really into playing jacks. It's funny because it forced us to really sort of be imaginative and connect."

"It's one of those things that I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids - the importance of putting all that away," Hudson added. "When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."

"I remember, I used to say, 'Oh, I'm bored.' And [my mom would] be like, 'Good, be bored. Figure something else to do. Figure something out.' As I had my own kids, I realized it's really good for them to be bored and ... just spark their imagination."

Her brother Oliver Hudson, 44, also reminisced about their family vacations. "My mom was — is — badass," he told PEOPLE. "We did a bunch of road trips, honestly. There are a couple in particular that are very memorable just because we were young. We were in the Southwest just cruising around in her van, and it just felt free."