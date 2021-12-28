Longtime Pals Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith Grab Post-Christmas Lunch in Aspen
On Monday, the iconic actresses were photographed grabbing a bite to eat in the glamorous Colorado ski-resort town
Longtime pals Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith braved the snowy Aspen elements to meet up for a girl's lunch.
On Monday, the iconic actresses were photographed grabbing a bite to eat in the glamorous Colorado ski-resort town.
Both stars opted for bundled-up looks – Hawn, 76, sported a brown suede, fur-lined coat and Griffith, 64, donned a shiny, black puffer jacket. The actresses also accessorized with warm beanies to accommodate the chilly weather.
Throughout the years, Hawn has been known to hunker down in the swanky Colorado town with her family during the holidays.
Just last week, she and longtime partner Kurt Russell, 70, were spotted rocking similar cowboy-inspired looks while shopping in the ritzy vacation spot.
Hawn paired a black cowboy hat with a raspberry puffer jacket and purple leggings, while Russell kept it casual and matched his white western-style hat with a wintry-patterned sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo of Mom Goldie Hawn and Daughter Rani in the 'Holiday Spirit'
Joining the couple for the annual Aspen trip was daughter Kate Hudson, 42, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their 3-year-old Rani Rose.
Kate posted a photo of herself and Rani on Instagram after she landed in Colorado last week, captioning the post, "The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️ #coloradogirlies #xmastime."
RELATED: Goldie Hawn Says Starring With Kurt Russell as Santa and Mrs. Claus Was 'Like a Vacation Together'
That same week, Hawn was also spotted with her son and Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, 45. The First Wives Club star was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hudson, who was joined by his wife, Erinn Bartlett.
Though Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983, they never married but raised their family together. They share son Wyatt Russell, 35, and children from previous marriages: Russell's son Boston, in addition to Hawn's children, Kate and Oliver.