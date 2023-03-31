Goldie Hawn Smiles as She and Kurt Russell Leave Dinner with Son Boston

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell still got it!

On Thursday night, Hawn, 77, and Russell, 72, were seen out to dinner with their son Boston, 43, at Los Angeles Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The longtime couple — Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983 — recently celebrated Russell's birthday on March 17, which saw the actress pay tribute to her longtime partner by sharing a photo of him laughing as she gave him a look sitting beside him.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby."

In the comment section, Hawn's son Oliver Hudson, 46, wrote, "Love this pic!!! Hahahah ... Sums up your entire 40 years of togetherness."

Russell and Hawn recently spoke with Variety about their enduring love and why they haven't prioritized tying the knot after decades together.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' Russell recalled of a time in the late '80s when they'd been together for a few years already. "And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?' "

"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't," he explained.

Despite never marrying, Hawn and Russell are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood and the couple insists there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn told PEOPLE in a December 2020 cover story. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," said Russell. "I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess.... ' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn agreed. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

In addition to sons Boston and Oliver, the pair are also parents to actor Wyatt Russell, 36, and Kate Hudson, 43.