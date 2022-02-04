Oliver Hudson revealed last month that he and his family moved in with parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell while his house gets remodeled

Watch Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Ride Backseat in Car with Oliver Hudson in Silence: 'No Words'

Oliver Hudson is carpooling with his parents!

The Cleaning Lady actor, 45, shared a video on Instagram Friday showing himself riding along in a car with his movie-star parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell riding in the backseat. Hudson noted the silence as they read while he listened to music.

"No words...," he captioned the 15-second clip.

Last month, Hudson revealed that he and his family temporarily moved in with Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, while his home has work done. He told E!'s Daily Pop that staying with them isn't half bad either.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he's sleeping," Hudson explained on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually— there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," he joked.

Hudson and wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006, share three children: Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Hudson recalled going on family trips with Hawn and his sister Kate Hudson. "My mom was — is — badass. We did a bunch of road trips, honestly," he said at the time. "There are a couple in particular that are very memorable just because we were young. We were in the Southwest just cruising around in her van, and it just felt free."