Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back in Aspen, Colorado as they prepare for the holidays.

Both Hawn, 77, and longtime partner Russell, 71, were spotted in the ski resort town on Wednesday separately shopping for some final gifts on their list.

Russell strolled about with a box in his hands and appeared to rock the same cowboy hat he wore while shopping in the trendy city last year around the holidays, in addition to a dark green vest over a black-and-blue long-sleeved flannel shirt as he shopped in the snowy town.

Meanwhile, Hawn wore a large silver coat featuring fur trim and light brown winter boots as she completed her holiday shopping.

The longtime couple — who never married but raised their family together, including son Wyatt Russell, 35, and children from previous marriages: Russell's son Boston, 42, plus Hawn's children Kate Hudson, 43, and Oliver Hudson, 46, — own a house in Aspen and typically spend the holidays there with their extended family.

Nearly a year ago, in January, Oliver appeared via video on Live with Kelly and Ryan from Hawn and Russell's home, giving a rare peek inside the abode.

"It's a bit of a time capsule," he said of the space. "Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great.

He went on to explain to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he was staying in the guest house, telling them, "Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years."

In total, Oliver said he had been visiting the Colorado town for 38 years.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in November 2020. Jesse Grant/Getty

Hawn and Russell have been together nearly that long, the pair first getting together 40 years ago.

Speaking with PEOPLE in December 2020 about their long romance, the two gushed about what they love about one another, Russell calling Hawn "Irresistible" when she's happy.

"Like it or not, he can't lie," Hawn said of Russell. "I mean, he's lied a little. But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get," she says. "He doesn't fake. He's not a womanizer, where he's [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he's not pretending to be somebody else."

She added that she finds Russell attractive because "he has a child in him. He loves to play. He laughs big."

"He's really, really smart. I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time, he gets it right," Hawn said. "I think he's one of the great actors of all time. And he's a fantastic father. So I win because I can think exactly what I love about him."

Russell laughed: "I like it when she wins."