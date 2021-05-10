Golden Globes Won't Air on NBC in 2022 amid Controversy: 'Change of This Magnitude Takes Time'

The Golden Globe's governing body has been under fire for several controversies, including not having any Black members

The Golden Globe Awards has lost its home, at least for a year.

NBC announced on Monday that it will not air the 2022 ceremony for the first time in several years, though the network did leave the door open for the future.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the network announced in a press release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a small group of international journalists that determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year —continues to face pressure to make significant changes to its organization, including adding Black members.

On Thursday, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos sent a letter to the HFPA's leadership committee that came shortly after the HFPA voted to approve reforms within its organization, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Like many in our industry, we've been waiting for today's announcement in the hope that you would acknowledge the breadth of issues facing the HFPA and provide a clear roadmap for change," Sarandos, 56, wrote in part in the letter, obtained by Deadline. "Today's vote is an important first step. However, we don't believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate."

HFPA President Ali Sar responded in a letter to Sarandos saying the HFPA has "always valued our relationship with Netflix as we seek to bring news about motion pictures and television to the world," Deadline reported.

"We hear your concerns about the changes our association needs to make and want to assure you that we are working diligently on all of them," Sar added, in part. "We can assure you that our plan reflects input from our supporters and critics alike, and we truly believe that our plan will drive meaningful reform and inclusion within our Association and in a way that the entire industry can be proud of."