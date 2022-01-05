Golden Globes: What to Know About the 2022 Awards That Won't Be Aired on TV

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will host the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California

The Golden Globes is moving forward with its 2022 ceremony, though it will operate quite differently than it has in the past.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will host the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, recognizing film and television from the past year.

While it remains at its traditional venue, there is little else about the event that will look as it has in previous years. HFPA president Helen Hoehne previously said, according to Variety, that the event wouldn't be "the celebrity-driven event like it has been in the past."

"We realize this year is different, so we're going to probably also try something different for January 9," she added.

On Tuesday, the organization released more information about Sunday's event, which is detailed below.

Who Will Attend

There will be no audience or nominees in attendance at Sunday's awards show following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S.

Only "select members and grantees" will be in the room as the awards are announced, according to the organization.

Those in attendance are required to be vaccinated and have received a booster shot, as well as show proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. Masks and social distancing will also be enforced.

There will be no red carpet, and media is also not invited to attend.

Where to Watch

The Golden Globes traditionally air on NBC. This year, the ceremony will not be televised after the network said back in May that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show following outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé, which reported that there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood, including Tom Cruise returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies due to the controversy.

In a previous press release, the organization said, "Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters."

After the nominees were unveiled in December, Hollywood remained mostly silent, with only a few stars reacting to the announcement like in years past. One industry source told PEOPLE, "From a network perspective, nobody knows what to do about the Globes and a lot of people are still undecided because there's still a bit of time to make a decision. But it feels as if they're not even happening."

The HFPA has not said whether or not the awards show will be livestreamed elsewhere.

