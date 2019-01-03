10 Things You Never Knew About the Golden Globe Awards

Are you emotionally prepared for awards season?

Well, it’s officially upon us, with the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards airing on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

In anticipation of the show, hosted this year by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, we’re taking a look at some of the most interesting pieces of Globes trivia. Study this list carefully so you can sound extra-interesting at your viewing party.

1. The biggest Globes shutouts of all time were Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1967), Foul Play (1978) and The Godfather, Part III (1991). All three films received seven nominations, but zero Globes.

2. Until La La Land dominated with seven wins in 2017, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) was the only film to win Globes in all five major categories (best motion picture, actor, actress, director and screenplay). La La Land earned those plus best original song and best original score.

3. The actor with the most individual nominations of all time? Meryl Streep, with 31.

4. The youngest Globes winner ever is Ricky Schroder, who was 9 years old when he won the Globe for best new star of the year in the 1980 film The Champ.

5. Four stars have won an impressive two acting awards in a single year: Kate Winslet in 2009 (best actress – drama for Revolutionary Road and best supporting actress for The Reader); Helen Mirren in 2007 (best actress – drama for The Queen and best actress in a miniseries or television movie for Elizabeth I); Joan Plowright in 1993 (best supporting actress for Enchanted April and best supporting actress in a miniseries or television movie for Stalin) and Sigourney Weaver in 1989 (best actress – drama for Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey and best supporting actress for Working Girl).

6. Not only did Ryan Reynolds earn his first Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for his performance in Deadpool, but the 2016 film itself became the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated in a best motion picture category.

7. Between the 1995 show (with hosts John Larroquette and Janine Turner) and the 2010 show (with host Ricky Gervais), the Globes had no host at all.

8. The stars who hold the record of most Globes (including honorary awards)? Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand, who are tied with nine each.

9. There has only been one three-way tie in the history of the Globes, and that was between Jodie Foster (The Accused), Shirley MacLaine (Madame Sousatzka) and Sigourney Weaver (Gorillas in the Mist) for best actress in 1989.

10. At age 87, Ennio Morricone became the oldest Golden Globe Award winner, nabbing best original score for 2015’s The Hateful Eight.