Golden Globes Shut Out Women from the Best Director Race — Again

It’s been nearly two years since Natalie Portman famously called out the Golden Globes for having “all-male nominees” in the best director race, and nothing seems to have changed.

Next year’s show will boast, once again, an all-male roster of nominees: Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Todd Phillips (Joker). That list unfortunately left no room for Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, whose film only landed its star Saoirse Ronan a nod, despite being universally praised by critics.

Similarly, the voting body for the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, failed to nominate Gerwig in 2018 for directing Lady Bird. She went on to score an Academy Award nomination weeks later for her debut film.

Image zoom Little Women director Greta Gerwig Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria was shut out of the race, although Jennifer Lopez got some love in the best supporting actress category for her buzzed-about performance in the real-life stripper drama. Hustlers fared better at the recent Gotham Awards, where it was nominated for best picture.

It wasn’t until 1983 that a woman was nominated for the best director award at the Globes, when Barbra Streisand won for Yentl. She was nominated again in 1991 for The Prince of Tides and remains the only woman to have actually won the honor.

The other women who have been nominated are Jane Campion (1993’s The Piano), Sofia Coppola (2003’s Lost in Translation), Kathryn Bigelow (2008’s The Hurt Locker and 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty) and Ava DuVernay (2014’s Selma).

As for film nominations, Noah Baumbauch’s Marriage Story landed a leading six nods on Monday, followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, with five each.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.