Golden Globes Officially Returning to NBC in January After Diversity Controversy

The Golden Globes are officially coming back to NBC after the network declined to air the awards show earlier this year amid controversy.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced that the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. EST. (Nominations will be revealed Dec. 12.) The deal is part of a one-year agreement with NBC.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release.

Added Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA: "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It's great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion and transparency."

The award show's television comeback comes after the HPFA — a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year — was widely criticized for its lack of representation among its members after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé in February 2021, in which it was revealed there were zero members of the organization that were Black.

At the time, a representative for HFPA told the LA Times that the group was aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

In May of last year, NBC announced that the Globes would not air for the first time in years because of the controversy, writing in a press release via The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

Continued the statement: "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Though the award show was not televised in 2022, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were held in January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

In a press release, the HFPA noted that it added "103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52 percent female, 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern."