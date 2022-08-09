Golden Globes Returning to NBC in 2023 amid Diversity Controversy Is 'Not a Done Deal': Reports

The award show did not air in 2022 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that chooses the Globes nominees and winners, was criticized for its lack of representation

By
Published on August 9, 2022 11:48 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

It is unclear whether the Golden Globes will air on NBC in 2023, despite an initial report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which honors film and television's best actors, is reportedly in talks with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to return to the network next year; however, it is "not a done deal," a source familiar with the matter told Deadline. An insider shared a similar sentiment with The Wrap.

A HFPA spokesperson and a spokesperson for NBC declined to comment.

The award show's rumored television comeback comes after the HPFA — a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year — was widely criticized for its lack of representation among its members after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé in February 2021, in which it was revealed there were zero members of the organization that were Black.

At the time, a representative for HFPA told the LA Times that the group was aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

In May last year, NBC announced that the Globes would not air for the first time in years because of the controversy, writing in a press release via The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

Continued the statement: "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Though the award show was not televised in 2022, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were held in January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

